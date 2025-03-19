NBA Fans React to Marcus Morris Taking Aim at Sixers' Daryl Morey

All 76ers

Marcus Morris and NBA fans have a strong opinion on Daryl Morey.

Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (5) in a game against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Marcus Morris had a lot to say about Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey recently.

During a conversation with NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor, Morris questioned Morey’s tactics as a roster-builder when he was asked about the Sixers President’s recent comments on implementing AI as a tool to help him decide on certain roster decisions.

“I think he’s thinking too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played,” Morris said.

Summing up Morris’ five-minute rant, the veteran forward believes that Morey’s willingness to turn over a roster quickly is one of the reasons why his past teams have failed to make a championship run.

“He's trying to do a whole new team, he's trying to bring guys in, he's flipping them in and out,” Morris added. “Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia? What guys need to play in Philadelphia? Understand how a team needs to gel first before you start talking about AI."

Considering Morris played for Morey last season before getting traded at the 2024 deadline, the discussion sparked a lot of reactions from NBA fans. For the most part, many seem to have a similar opinion on Morey as the Sixers are on a path to another disappointing start of an offseason.

@RBPhilyTake: Marcus Morris just went in on Daryl Morey… Sheesh.

@MadMoneSol: it's always intriguing to hear different takes on ai's impact. insights like these spark deeper conversations.

@ScoobyJetson: He is not wrong. Morey thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room & he just isn’t. Never has been. One of the most overrated GM’s in history.

@LouieThinks: Don't see much wrong with his opinion

@barbergiovanni: He was actually so on point those keep flipping the roster every single summer n trade deadline. We never try to build

Jan 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (5) shoots the ball in front of Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For what it’s worth, there was some support for Morey as a talent evaluator. The President of Basketball Ops selected the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey during the 2020 NBA Draft and, most recently, picked up the thriving Quentin Grimes in a trade by sending Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the primary goal has never been met. Morey’s Houston Rockets won a ton of games during the regular season and early playoff rounds but could never crack the code to win it all. With the Sixers, it’s been a similar story, except the Sixers have regressed a lot over the last two seasons.

Last season, Philadelphia failed to make it past the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs for the first time since Morey took over. This season, the Sixers are unlikely to make the postseason at all. While injuries played a major part, Morey will still have to take accountability for the team’s shortcomings, as it comes with the job for every other team. Morris is simply applying public pressure on the former GM of the Year.

