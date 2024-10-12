NBA Fans React to Paul George's Sixers Debut in Loss vs. Timberwolves
The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t managed to get their brand new star trio on the floor together yet this preseason, but they took a step in the right direction on Friday night as Paul George made his debut with the team against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In what became Nick Nurse’s Iowa homecoming, the Sixers and the Timberwolves met in neutral territory. both sides missed an All-Star, as the Wolves ruled out the newly acquired Julius Randle. Meanwhile, the Sixers didn’t have Joel Embiid on board.
Coming off of a dominant victory over the New Zealand Breakers, the Sixers couldn’t find success against the Timberwolves on Friday. Minnesota defeated Philly 121-111, spoiling the debut of Paul George.
Fortunately, the game won’t count for anything. On the bright side, the Sixers came away with some positives regarding George’s performance.
The First PG Showing
@akh1l_sol: “Paul G is doing the business!”
@M33vh__: “Oh yea it’s up.”
@PartyonBroad: “Paul George got off to a slow start, but then looked as good as advertised, and most importantly attempting 8 three pointers in the first half 🤯”
@Phillyonmyown: “Can’t believe Paul George is a sixer.”
George collected 26 minutes of action on Friday. He put up 15 shots from the field, hitting eight of his field goals. From three, George went 4-9. He finished the game with a team-high 23 points. Along with his scoring, George collected six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Tyrese Maxey Still Looking Sharp
A dominant showing against the Breakers was expected. Another sharp outing against the Timberwolves just showed that Maxey’s hard work in the offseason has kept him fresh and ready to maintain a high level of play during the regular season.
@KevinOConnorNBA: “Maxey can push 30ppg if the Sixers need it out of him at any point this season.”
@DavidEarly: “Maxey has worked this offseason on the two-legged jump finishes with Drew Hanlen. The work is working.”
@RobHodge_: “Paul George, Maxey and Embiid is going to cook.”
@_yocliff: “Can tell Maxey and PG are still learning how to play off of one another but man right now with them just taking turns on offense they’re getting wherever they want and it’s beautiful.”
Maxey finished the night with 21 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. He wrapped up his shift after 26 minutes of action.
The Sixers will return to the floor on Saturday night for a matchup against the Boston Celtics. Maxey and George could get a game off as the Sixers are looking to keep their starters fresh before the opener.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.