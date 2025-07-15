NBA Fans React to Sixers’ Paul George Injury Update
The injury hits haven’t stopped coming to the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason. Just as everything seemed to be going normal for the veteran forward Paul George, it turns out that another setback is in play.
During a recent workout, George suffered a knee injury, which required surgery. According to an official announcement made by the Sixers, George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure. Several reports have indicated that the setback is nothing major.
However, George’s status for training camp is not certain. The veteran will be re-evaluated in the fall. Based on that update, George’s return to action will be determined.
NBA Fans React to Paul George’s Setback
@NBA_University: Staring into the void
@RBPhillyTake: This team man
@brianmpysher: Over under .5 games he plays for Sixers ?
@SleeperHQ: Can Sixers fans have 1 good day?
After signing a major multi-year contract to join the Sixers last summer, George’s first full season with the team was loaded with injuries. He was one of many players struggling to find consistency in the availability department. His setbacks started as early as the preseason.
George didn’t debut with the Sixers until they reached their sixth game of the year. He would miss scattered time throughout the year before getting officially shut down after the Sixers played the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on March 4.
@HarrisMooreMM: Paul George made of glass
@EmpireJeffTV: Damn it really sucks when you get hurt working out in the offseason and require surgery and basically waste your entire off season preparation.
@LakersBetter: im starting to genuinely feel bad for pg
George joined his co-stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in getting shut down early during the dreadful 2024-2025 season. Although the Sixers entered the year with high hopes of making a run for a championship, the Sixers couldn’t stay healthy.
The Sixers shockingly finished the year with a 24-58 record. By winning just 29 percent of their games, they placed 13th in the Eastern Conference and entered the NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-highest odds of winning the top pick.
With a little luck in the lottery, the Sixers ended up with the third-overall pick. They hoped their luck was beginning to turn around, as George, Embiid, and Maxey healed up during the offseason. All seems well for Maxey, but Embiid and George remain questionable.
The Sixers claim that Embiid is making good progress, but he isn’t guaranteed to be ready for training camp. With George’s recent setback, he falls into the same boat.
