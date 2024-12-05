NBA Fans React to 76ers’ First Win Streak Getting Snapped by Magic
For the first time during the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers had back-to-back wins. Making it three in a row was a tough task for a Sixers team that was undermanned and facing an Orlando Magic team they struggled against earlier this season.
Once again, Joel Embiid was not in the mix. While the star center is working out for a return soon, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted he wasn’t quite ready on Wednesday. The Sixers will leave the door open for a potential return on Friday.
As for the veteran forward Paul George, he was given the night off as it was the second matchup of a back-to-back set. Down two All-Stars once again, the Sixers leaned on Tyrese Maxey to run the show while elevating the rookie guard Jared McCain to the starting lineup.
Through the first half of action, the Magic got off to an early lead and controlled the game for a bit. They were out in front by as many as 15 points. While the first quarter was a bad first impression for the Sixers, they bounced back with a hot shooting quarter before the half, outscoring the Magic 31-19 to tie the game up at 53.
From that point on, the Sixers and the Magic were in a tight battle all the way down the stretch. Heading into the fourth quarter, the game was knotted at 77. The Sixers struggled to pull away. Although they had a chance to tie the game with one final play with five seconds left, Tyrese Maxey’s last three-point attempt was unsuccessful.
While it was clear the one-time All-Star wanted a foul called prior to the attempt, the Magic ended up with possession of the ball. The Sixers dropped one of two matchups against the Magic at home this week with a 106-102 loss. They begin their first 20-game stretch with just five wins.
NBA Fans React to 76ers’ Loss vs. Magic
@RBPhillyTake: If you had told me the Sixers would be 5-15 in their first 20 games... There's absolutely no way I would have believed you.
@Sixersmuse_: Sixers had the 3rd best championship odds just over a month ago I can’t believe this
@TrillBroDude: Most heartbreaking sixers loss of the season
@everydayaaron: I can’t but help wonder how good the Sixers would be with a healthy Embiid with McCain and Maxey. McCain is already a difference maker with the team.
@therealmikeb: After 20 games, the #sixers are 5-15. Not ideal.