NBA Fans React to 76ers Paul George's Latest Injury Diagnosis
The Philadelphia 76ers’ notable offseason signing, Paul George, is back on the injury report.
As the Sixers competed against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, George injured himself going for a rebound at the start of the third quarter.
At first, it looked like George rolled his ankle. It turned out to be a knee-related concern.
After getting some quick attention from the medical staff, George walked back to the 76ers’ locker room. After spending some time away from the bench, the Sixers confirmed that George would not return to the game. The initial reporting was that George hyperextended his knee.
Following the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse noted that George was dealing with a similar setback as his preseason injury. Against the Atlanta Hawks, George hyperextended his knee and was later diagnosed with a bone bruise.
Further testing on Thursday confirmed the Sixers’ initial belief that there wasn’t any structural damage to George’s knee. Once again, he was officially diagnosed with a bone bruise.
What’s Next for PG?
The Sixers will face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. George has been downgraded for the matchup and won’t play. According to a team official, George will miss at least two games as a result of the injury.
Next Monday, the star forward will have a reevaluation. His earliest return would be next Wednesday’s game at home against the Houston Rockets.
NBA Fans React to Paul George’s Setback
@30problemz: Sixers can’t catch a break sheesh
@franklinisbored: Glad it doesn’t seem serious 🙏🏾
@Heatflyy: At least it’s not serious
@RaisingWiser: Tough break for Philly. Hoping PG bounces back quickly! 🙏
@HabibiCapital_: I didn’t have 76ers as the worst team in the nba 14 games in on my bingo card