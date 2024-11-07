NBA Fans React to Clippers Crashing Paul George’s Return With 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers’ November West Coast road trip hasn’t gone as planned so far. After collecting a loss against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, the homecoming for Paul George was spoiled as well.
As expected, George had a restriction on his minutes. Coming off of a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason, George spent the first couple of weeks of the regular season resting and recovering. Now, he’s easing his way back into the lineup.
The veteran forward shot with efficiency on Wednesday, knocking down seven of his nine attempts from the field. He finished the game with 18 points and nearly notched a double-double with seven rebounds.
Kelly Oubre matched George’s scoring production with 18 points of his own. The veteran center Andre Drummond was one point shy of a double-double as he had nine points and ten rebounds in 32 minutes of action.
Meanwhile, the veteran guard Tyrese Maxey finished his night early. After checking in for 31 minutes, Maxey left the court with a hamstring injury. When he went back to the bench to get checked out, the Sixers ruled him out for the rest of the night. Nick Nurse described it as a precautionary measure to hold Maxey out, considering the state of the game.
The Sixers finished the matchup with a 110-98 loss. As expected, there wasn't a lot of satisfaction seeing the Sixers struggle once again.
NBA Fans React to 76ers vs Clippers
@RBPhillyTake: Don’t want to hear anything about Joel Embiid not being the MVP ever again. The Sixers literally can’t win a game without him… ever.
@TRappaRT: It is a bit concerning that the Sixers are THIS bad without Joel Embiid.
@SadeRepsEagles: Sixers need a playmaker desperately.
@uEatCrayons: CLIPPERS WIN! #ClipperNation. Enjoy your L @sixers
@KevinOConnorNBA: The 1-6 Sixers have a top-6 protected 1st. Just sayin
The Sixers will conclude their trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Maxey’s status for the matchup is up in the air after dealing with his setback.
Getting off to a 1-6 start, the Sixers desperately need to get back in the winner’s column and gain some momentum for when their All-Star center Joel Embiid is back in the mix.