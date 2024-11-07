All 76ers

NBA Fans React to Clippers Crashing Paul George’s Return With 76ers

The 76ers had a hard time taking on the Clippers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers’ November West Coast road trip hasn’t gone as planned so far. After collecting a loss against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, the homecoming for Paul George was spoiled as well.

As expected, George had a restriction on his minutes. Coming off of a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason, George spent the first couple of weeks of the regular season resting and recovering. Now, he’s easing his way back into the lineup.

The veteran forward shot with efficiency on Wednesday, knocking down seven of his nine attempts from the field. He finished the game with 18 points and nearly notched a double-double with seven rebounds.

Kelly Oubre matched George’s scoring production with 18 points of his own. The veteran center Andre Drummond was one point shy of a double-double as he had nine points and ten rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, the veteran guard Tyrese Maxey finished his night early. After checking in for 31 minutes, Maxey left the court with a hamstring injury. When he went back to the bench to get checked out, the Sixers ruled him out for the rest of the night. Nick Nurse described it as a precautionary measure to hold Maxey out, considering the state of the game.

The Sixers finished the matchup with a 110-98 loss. As expected, there wasn't a lot of satisfaction seeing the Sixers struggle once again.

Paul George facing his former team
Nov 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NBA Fans React to 76ers vs Clippers

@RBPhillyTake: Don’t want to hear anything about Joel Embiid not being the MVP ever again. The Sixers literally can’t win a game without him… ever.

@TRappaRT: It is a bit concerning that the Sixers are THIS bad without Joel Embiid.

@SadeRepsEagles: Sixers need a playmaker desperately.

@uEatCrayons: CLIPPERS WIN! #ClipperNation. Enjoy your L @sixers

@KevinOConnorNBA: The 1-6 Sixers have a top-6 protected 1st. Just sayin

The Sixers will conclude their trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Maxey’s status for the matchup is up in the air after dealing with his setback.

Getting off to a 1-6 start, the Sixers desperately need to get back in the winner’s column and gain some momentum for when their All-Star center Joel Embiid is back in the mix.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News