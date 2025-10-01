NBA Fans React to Quentin Grimes' Return to the Sixers
Perhaps the biggest storyline that had surrounded the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason wasn't regarding their highly sought-after lottery pick, or the health of their biggest stars, but rather the negotiations between the team and Quentin Grimes.
Grimes, who made the move over to Philadelphia at the trade deadline on the final year of his rookie contract, became a restricted free agent at the end of the season. This meant that other teams around the league could reach out to the 25-year-old in an attempt to get a deal done, with the Sixers' front office having the right to match any offers sent in order to keep Grimes on their team.
Given his performances once he joined Philadelphia, which saw him average 21.9 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field, it was believed that the negotiations would be quick. However, this was all but what happened, with reports coming out in late September, that the Sixers had only recently given a hard offer to Grimes.
However, it appears that Grimes and his representation have made up their minds regarding the matter, as it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday afternoon that the 25-year-old will pick up his $8.7 million option for the upcoming season. This means that Grimes will come back to Philadelphia with a no-trade clause in his contract, which is set to run him through next year when he'll become an unrestricted free agent.
While the Sixers have already made their flight to the Middle East for their preseason games set to happen this week, the decision by Grimes will allow him to return to the team as they continue to get ready for the upcoming campaign.
How'd fans react to the news?
Given that the negotiations were a storyline that dominated the Sixers throughout the season, the fans left their voices be heard on social media after the announcement.
@SOLtanofSWAT: Grimes getting has stack fam
@NBA_STATS_X: The Sixers clearly don't value him. I don't think he'll play a ton next year.
@7ixers: 25 PPG FOR 8 MILLION YESSS
@Courtsidecom: How did he not get more money than that?
@turriztA: smart move, bet on yourself season incoming for grimes
While some fans were puzzled by the news, some saw it as a reflection of the current market, as well as a potential mistake by Sixers’ front office.
@ryancoyle35: Finally...Sixers to the FINALS
@NBABoards: This is going to go down as yet another colossal blunder by the Sixers organization
@SixersGreg: If he leaves for nothing next off-season im going to cry like a baby
@SethKinggg: Bro wanted $25m a year
@Maq_one: First Cam Thomas, and now Grimes. This CBA has been brutal for complementary players, especially this off-season. Limited cap space.
The Sixers start their preseason off on Thursday with a match against the New York Knicks, as a part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.