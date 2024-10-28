NBA Fans React to Tyrese Maxey Putting 76ers On His Back vs Pacers
Most reactions during week one of the NBA season can be considered an overreaction, considering there are many months left to be played.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ 0-2 start without Joel Embiid and Paul George led many to question Tyrese Maxey’s status as a No. 1 option.
Maxey said it himself that his first two performances of the season were not up to par. The one-time All-Star struggled with his shooting, which is something he took accountability for. However, Maxey made it clear after night one of the regular season that his confidence would not take a hit.
Last year’s Most Improved Player prepares enough to be confident in having an explosive performance on any given night. Sunday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers turned out to be one of those games for Maxey.
The first half was a slow start for the former first-round pick out of Kentucky, but the second half was a totally different story.
In 22 minutes, Maxey scored 28 points in regulation. The game went into overtime, where Maxey scored 10 of the Sixers’ 13 points. They put the Pacers away with a 118-114 win.
Maxey finished the game with 45 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks. He helped the Sixers win their first matchup of the year.
NBA Fans React to Tyrese Maxey’s Game vs Pacers
@sixersgeo: People really switching up on Maxey after 3 games... we will not be writing back
@meechone: Maxey is that guy who covers everybody’s job while his co-workers are all abusing their FMLA
@Sixerdaily: Maxey after this:
@MuseMaxey_: 🗣️🗣️🗣️ BIG DUB, BIG DUB!!
@EricEaze: 2 Blocks is crazy. Maxey was out here