All 76ers

NBA Fans Support Joel Embiid After Major Injury Announcement

The reaction to Joel Embiid's injury announcement.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

The inevitable will no longer be delayed. The Philadelphia 76ers have made the difficult decision to shut down Joel Embiid for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

On Friday afternoon, the Sixers released an official statement regarding the future of Embiid. While plenty of question marks remain, the superstar big man is sure to miss the rest of the season.

via Sixers: “The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

Joel Embii
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NBA Fans Support Embiid

@SpikeEskin: As unlikely as it is, it would be amazing to see Joel Embiid be great again. If not, he's still the best Sixers player I've ever seen and I feel lucky to have not only watched him but been able to publicly talk about it. Good luck big guy.

@mdelNBA: The Embiid stuff really sank in today. A potentially tragic ending to a career that brought so many people joy and hope. Joel will go down as one of my favorite athletes ever man.

@SixersJustin: Rest up @JoelEmbiid. One of the most talented players in NBA history. I still believe he could come back and be 100%. The NBA world needs Joel Embiid in it. This franchise needs a finals win with Embiid as our best player. His story is not over.

@SixerDaily: See ya in October 🫡 @JoelEmbiid

After Embiid’s 2023-2024 regular season was cut to 39 games due to a knee injury, which required surgery to fix, the star center planned to be on a strict injury management plan throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. Missing games was a part of the plan. Missing a majority of the season was not.

While Embiid could play through small stretches, his knee would swell up frequently, leading the Sixers to rest him for long periods. When Embiid returned from a 15-game absence on February 4, he would compete in six of the next eight matchups. For the February 24 matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Embiid was ruled out again. He missed the following game against the New York Knicks.

With a 20-38 record, the Sixers are bordering on making the Play-In Tournament or keeping their top-6 protected pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. With the odds of competing for an NBA Championship at its lowest since Embiid and the Sixers started making the playoffs years ago, it doesn’t seem logical to keep him in the lineup if he’s not improving.

Embiid finishes the 2024-2025 campaign with 19 games he played. He averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News