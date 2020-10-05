SI.com
NBA Finals: 76ers' Joel Embiid, Josh Richardson React to Jimmy Butler's Game 3 Performance

Justin Grasso

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers benefitted from the man known as "Playoff Jimmy Butler." Unfortunately, Butler and the Sixers came up just short of advancing past the Eastern Conference Semifinals as they lost on Kawhi Leonard's ridiculous buzzer-beater shot at the end of Game 7 last season.

This year, after Butler took his talents down to South Beach through a sign and trade with the Sixers, the former Philly star didn't have to face the Raptors again in the postseason. However, Butler did manage to lead his team in victories over the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Boston Celtics en route to an NBA Finals appearance.

During the first two games of the 2020 NBA Finals series against the Lakers, Butler and the Heat struggled to get out in front and pick up a victory. Heading into Game 3 of the series, many believed the series was already over -- and the Heat had burnt out.

But then Playoff Jimmy Butler activated himself once again and went off during Game 3. You would think Sixers players would be bitter about it -- but 76ers starting center Joel Embiid has made it clear he's still a huge Butler fan. And on Sunday night, he considered Butler's Game 3 performance to be inspiring.

Although Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson never played with Butler (he came to Philly in the trade that sent Butler to Miami), the veteran guard was still tuned in to watch his former team compete in the Finals. And while witnessing the former Sixers' performance, it was hard for Richardson not to comment on what he was witnessing.

In 45 minutes of on-court action, Butler left it all out on the hardwood as he knocked down 14 of his 20 attempted shots, collecting 40 points. In addition to his scoring, Butler also notched a triple-double by snagging 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Thanks to Butler's contributions, the Heat defeated the Lakers 115-104.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

