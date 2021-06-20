Embiid Fined for Altercation With John Collins in Game 6

As expected, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be receiving a bill in the mail following a dramatic Game 6 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. While Embiid and the Sixers did everything to keep their season alive on Friday night, it will come with a price to pay for the big man as he let his emotions get the best of him.

Embiid struggled to keep his composure throughout the matchup as he felt the officiating throughout the game was lopsided. After the matchup, Embiid ranted about the lack of calls he received during Game 6 on Friday.

"I told [the referees] they had to call it both ways," Embiid stated. "We had a bunch of guys; whether it’s Ben or Tobias, in foul trouble, I just felt like he wasn’t calling it both ways. Especially because of the minimal contact that they get on their point guard. And when it comes to us, we don’t get the same thing. I just want it called both ways. If you’re gonna call like nothing on their point guard, it should be the same way [for us]."

While Embiid could certainly be receiving a fine in the mail any day now for his controversial comments regarding the referees from Friday night, the big man was fined for his second-half altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

In the fourth quarter, Embiid grabbed an offensive rebound. As he attempted to power his way to the basket, Embiid knocked Collins over. As the two big men stood up, Embiid moved Collins back off the court. Although he had his hands up the entire time, the NBA felt like the Sixers center was instigating a dust-up.

Therefore, Embiid has been fined $35,000, according to a statement from the NBA.

"Philadelphia 76ers center-forward Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for escalating the on-court altercation by pursuing Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in an unsportsmanlike manner and failing to comply with an NBA security interview following an on-court incident."

After the game on Friday night, Embiid discussed the altercation. To no surprise, the Sixers' big man denied ever starting the altercation.

“I got a tech for it," Embiid said. "I didn’t think it was an offensive foul. You know, I was just trying to stay calm and have my hands up. Someone was pushing me from the back, and I got a tech, and I don’t understand why but I guess it is what it is."

Although Collins and the alleged "pusher" Trae Young won't be seeing any fines from the NBA following the incident, Hawks forward Bruno Fernando will be suspended for Game 7 on Sunday for leaving the bench area and getting involved. Considering Fernando hasn't played at all in the series, his absence won't make too much of a difference for the Sixers on Sunday.

