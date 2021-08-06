Kawhi Leonard Will Reportedly Return to Los Angeles Clippers

As he rehabs from an ACL tear, which he suffered during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard entered a critical situation this offseason. Although he could've returned to the Los Angeles Clippers by opting into a player option attached to his contract, Leonard declined.

With that decision, the Clippers star became an unrestricted free agent for the first time since he left the Toronto Raptors for the Clippers. All along, the expectation was that Leonard was going to hit free agency and inevitably be back with the Clippers.

But when the free agency market opened officially on Monday night, many were puzzled to see a number of moves quickly get done around the league and none of them had anything to do with Leonard returning to the Clippers.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday have gone by and Leonard still has yet to strike a deal to return to the Clippers for next season and beyond. Although it was widely speculated he would re-sign with the Clippers, many were skeptical of that considering how long it was taking for him to make his decision.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the wait is over. Although a contract has yet to be completed between Leonard and the Clippers, Haynes reports that the Clippers star has committed to returning to the Clippers for next season and beyond. While the terms of the contract have yet to be worked out, Leonard becomes the next star off the open market.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.