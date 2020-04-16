NBA HORSE: Odds, Prediction, & Schedule for Final Round

It hasn't been easy getting through the COVID-19 pandemic without sports to watch. Fortunately, the NBA has been searching for ways to issue fresh basketball content to broadcast to fans who need their sports fix.

The latest idea the NBA came up with was a collaboration with ESPN to broadcast a game of HORSE among notable NBA/WNBA stars and legends. Last week, the network revealed the participants, which included Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, Trae Young, Mike Conley, Tamika Catchings, Allie Quigley, and Chauncey Billups.

On Sunday night, the tournament started with the first round. Here are the results:

Chauncey Billups defeated Trae Young.

Mike Conley defeated Tamika Catchings.

Zach LaVine defeated Paul Pierce.

Allie Quigley defeated Chris Paul.

The New Bracket

With the quarterfinals in the books, all of the competitors will move on to face their next opponent. Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is set to face the lone WNBA participant left in Allie Quigley. On the other side, the former NBA star Chauncey Billups will have the opportunity to take on a current member of the Utah Jazz in Mike Conley.

The competition will continue and conclude on Thursday night. Zach LaVine and Allie Quigley will set it off with a 9 pm est. start time. The game is set to run until about 11 pm est.

What're the Odds?

Zach LaVine +200

Mike Conley +250

Chauncey Billups +350

Allie Quigley +500

*All odds provided by CBS Sports

A Personal Prediction

On Sunday, I didn't go through each match and pick winners. Instead, I went for it all and predicted who was going to be crowned HORSE champion. Fortunately, my selection, Zach LaVine, is still in it to win it.

Since LaVine remains in play, there's no sense of going back on my prediction now. So in order to offer up something different, I've decided to predict how the remainder of the HORSE tournament will go down.

Allie Quigley shocked many last Sunday as she defeated a heavy favorite in Chris Paul. Unfortunately, I believe she will take a loss to the eventual champion, LaVine. Who will face the Bulls star in the championship, though? I'd like to go with an underdog. Therefore, Billups over Conley would be my second pick, placing LaVine against Billups for the championship.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_