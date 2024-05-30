NBA Insider: All Signs Point to Former Sixers Guard Landing Lakers Job
Just a few years removed from his playing days, former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick has been a key name in coaching rumors. During a recent interview, one NBA insider detailed the latest on him potentially filling a vacant position in the Western Conference.
After interviewing for the open position with the Charlotte Hornets, the primary team Redick has been conneccted to is the LA Lakers. This is largely due to LeBron James, as the two started a podcast together a few months ago.
While on The Dan Patrick Show, Chris Haynes spoke on Redick being named as Darvin Ham's replacement. He stated that all signs point towards the longtime sharpshooter getting offered the position.
"I would be very surprised if their next head coach is anybody but JJ Redick. Everything that I'm hearing is JJ Redick," Haynes said. "From what I know he's doing background, calling some candidates, assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff."
Redick, a former first-round pick, spent 15 years in the league from 2006 to 2021. Among his multiple stops was the Sixers, where he spent two years. Playing alongside Joel Embiid did wonders for Redick's game, as he had his highest scoring seasons during his time in Philly. In 146 games, he averaged 17.6 PPG while shooting 40.7% from three on over seven attempts per game.
Typically, former players become an assistant to start off their coaching career. That's not the case for Redick, as he went another common avenue. Since retiring from the league, he's been an analyst and broadcaster for ESPN while also growing his The Old Man and The Three podcast.