NBA Insider Breaks Down Joel Embiid’s ‘New Normal’ for 76ers
Through the first week of the season, the main storyline around the Philadelphia 76ers has been the absence of Joel Embiid. Coming on the heels of the league ending its investigation into the team, one insider detailed what the workload of the former MVP could look like for the foreseeable future.
The Sixers made a flurry of moves this offseason to increase their odds of competing for a title, but there are other factors to achieving this goal. One of the most important is Embiid reaching the playoffs healthy, something he's failed to do for the majority of his career. Armed with arguably his best roster yet, the team and superstar are doing everything they can to make sure the wear and tear on his body is limited over the course of the regular season.
On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania joined The Pat McAfee show to discuss a variety of topics. When Embiid was brought up, the longtime insider dove deeper into the Sixers managing the All-Star center's workload.
"This is really a new strategy the Sixers and Joel Embiid are taking on," Charania said. "This is the new normal for Joel Embiid. Periodic time off over the course of the season, he's going to have routine check-ups on his knee, his foot, any other body part that acts up. That will be a part of the season for him."
This cautious approach has already hurt the Sixers, as they were hit with a $100,000 fine. The league's investigation concluded that the public statements regarding his status and health were inconsistent.
Embiid did participate in practice on Tuesday, but there is still no answer on when he'll make his season debut. The Sixers will be back in action on their home floor Wednesday, taking on the Detroit Pistons.