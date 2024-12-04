All 76ers

NBA Insider Claims 76ers Star's Professionalism has Been Put in Question

NBA insider cites how 76ers big man Joel Embiid is viewed around the league.

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Despite only playing in four games so far this season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been a major topic of discussion around the league. Recently, one NBA insider opened up in the change in perception of the former MVP around the league.

While he's barely been on the court, Embiid has been caught up in multiple scandals. First, the NBA looked into the Sixers for how they were handling his load management. A few weeks later, Embiid was looked into again following an alleged physical encounter with a media member.

After the Sixers decided to have a team meeting following a loss to the Miami Heat, details of what happened ended up being leaked. Embiid spoke out on numerous occasions about this, stating that he is determined to find the person who divulged what transpired.

Many have shared their thoughts on Embiid's attitude, saying that he should be more focused on what's going on basketball-wise for the Sixers. The latest person to open up was NBA insider Sam Amick. While on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, he mentioned that people around the league have begun questioning Embiid's professionalism.

"I'll be honest guys, I knew that his professionalism had been questioned consistently," Amick said. "Around the league and within the organization."

It's been two weeks since Embiid was in the lineup for the Sixers. He last played on November 20th against the Memphis Grizzlies, posting 35 points and 11 rebounds in a loss. This outing is Embiid's most noteworthy of this season, as he started to look like the star we've grown accustomed to seeing.

As of now, there is no indication of when Embiid will be back in action. He's been ruled out for the matchups against the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. His next opportunity to return to the court would be on Friday.

Kevin McCormick
