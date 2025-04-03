NBA Insider Claims Sixers 'Pushed' for Tyrese Maxey Return
As the 2025 regular season comes to a close, the best way to describe how things unfolded for the Philadelphia 76ers is injury-ridden. With just a handful of games left, a final decision has reportedly been made on the lone standing member of the team's big three.
Over the past month, the Sixers have ruled out Joel Embiid and Paul George for the remainder of the season. Amid recent developments, Tyrese Maxey will be joining them as well. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the team's decision to likely shut him down on Thursday morning.
While talking about the news on First Take, Charania cited that the team tried to get the star guard back in action for this final stretch. However, his injuries were too much to overcome, and he'll now seek treatment.
"The Sixers actually pushed for Maxey to come back at some point this season," Charania said. "But he's just not healthy. He's still having discomfort and he needs treatment in that finger so we will not see him back."
Of all the possible realities of how this season could have played out for the Sixers, this is arguably one of the worst scenarios. Their big three logged minimal time together, and now all find themselves on the sidelines to close out the regular season.
With him officially shut down, Maxey's season ends after just 52 appearances. In that time, the All-Star guard averaged 26.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG. Maxey, along with Embiid and PG, will now focus on getting right physically in hopes of returning to form next season and beyond.
In light of this news, the Sixers will now remain vastly shorthanded in their final games. They'll return to action Thursday night to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.