NBA Insider Details The Latest on 76ers Star Paul George
During Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, things took a turn for the worst for the Philadelphia 76ers. Midway through the game, Paul George hyperextended his knee after poking the ball free from Jalen Johnson. Over the past 48 hours, there have been numerous updates regarding his situation.
On Tuesday, the Sixers announced an update regarding George's injury. He suffered a bone bruise in his knee, but there is no structural damage. The All-Star forward is set to be re-evaluated in one week.
On Wednesday's episode of NBA Today, insider Shams Charania provided updates on George's situation. He cited that there is some uncertainty regarding PG being in the lineup on opening night for the Sixers.
"There is a level of uncertainty going into that game for Paul George," Charania said on ESPN. "These bone bruises can be tricky. But again, the great news is that there's no structural damage."
George is slated to be evaluated again on October 22nd. The following day, the Sixers will begin their regular season schedule with a matchup against another Eastern Conference contender in the Milwaukee Bucks.
Later on in the segment, Charania did cite that George has remained positive as he battles through this injury.
"I'm told Paul George was smiling, he was in good spirits at practice on Tuesday," he continued. "He has been optimistic about the outcome in the aftermath of the injury."
In the event that George isn't able to go against the Milwaukee Bucks, the league will have to wait longer for the debut of the Sixers' big three. Joel Embiid has not been active in the preseason as he continues to properly rehab the knee injury he suffered last season.
As for the Sixers, they have two more preseason games to go before their opening night matchup with the Bucks. They'll face off against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, followed by their finale with the Orlando Magic on Friday.