NBA Insider Dishes on 76ers' Mindset Behind Risky $192M Investment
The Philadelphia 76ers had quite the offseason following their first-round exit to the New York Knicks, with the front office going out and acquiring several new players. The most notable addition being Paul George.
Yet, while Daryl Morey and his staff spent time bringing in new players, they also did work to keep Joel Embiid in Philadelphia for longer, with the former MVP agreeing to a three-year extension on his contract, which was worth $193 million.
The extension came off of a difficult season for Embiid, who spent a majority of it on the bench following a torn meniscus in a match against the Golden State Warriors in late January.
Given the superstar’s history, which includes having to sit out of his first two seasons due to injuries, there was a level of skepticism surrounding the extension, but as reported by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Sixers were aware of their decision, feeling that they could manage the health of their superstar.
”’Yes we knew’ and that there was a confidence level in their ability to manage it going forward,” explained Amick.
It would appear that there were attempts made to look after the well-being of their franchise star, given the initial decision to rest Embiid in back-to-back games, but despite these efforts, the setbacks have persisted.
The 30-year-old has only managed to appear in four matches so far this season, having missed time due to injury management as well as a three-game suspension earlier on in the season.
According to Amick, the Philadelphia front office were aware of the risk they were undertaking in extending Embiid's contract, but that they felt confident enough to get it done.
”They acknowledge that the odds are okay, they’re not great," said Amick, "They felt good enough about it to do the deal.”
As it stands Embiid is slated to miss Wednesday night's match against the Houston Rockets as he continues to manage an injury to his left knee.