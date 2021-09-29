NBA Insider Still Has a Hunch Simmons Will Play for Sixers Again

When the Sixers kicked off media day on Monday, everybody present knew what the overwhelming topic of the afternoon would be. As 76ers guard Ben Simmons made it clear he intended to hold out from training camp back in August, local reporters gathered in Camden, New Jersey, to get opinions from players and coach Doc Rivers on the matter.

Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey led things off with a joint press conference. While they confirmed Simmons' unwillingness to play for the Sixers again, both ultimately made it clear they believed he would show up.

While players weren't as confident in the idea that Simmons would show up eventually, each and every one of them who touched on the matter expressed their interest in reuniting with Simmons once again later on down the line.

The following day, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that nothing changed. While Simmons doesn't have any personal vendettas against anybody in Philly, the three-time All-Star no longer thinks he can successfully play alongside Joel Embiid.

One would think that report should put the nail in the coffin for a Simmons-Sixers reunion, but one NBA Insider still isn't sold on the idea that Simmons is going to hold out through the entire season if the 76ers fail to find a deal best suited for them.

"I think Simmons is showing up," said ESPN NBA Insider Zach Lowe. "I don't think this is a whole season holdout kind of thing. I don't think he's gonna wanna lose 30 whatever million dollars he makes. I don't know when I don't know if it's next week, I don't know if it's in two weeks. I don't know if it's in a month. I think Simmons is showing up."

Reports indicated the Sixers intended to fine the 25-year-old guard for his absences throughout the offseason. While Simmons makes excellent money, his fines will begin to add up if he truly commits to a long-term holdout. Perhaps, the Sixers' unwillingness to currently trade him eventually forces them to win the staredown and get their three-time All-Star back in the mix.

