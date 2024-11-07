NBA Insider Has Major Update on Joel Embiid Before 76ers-Clippers
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will get their superstar center, Joel Embiid, back on the court.
Throughout the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers have had Embiid on a strict injury management plan, which included a lack of scrimmaging and zero game appearances throughout the preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season.
Since Embiid traveled with the Sixers on their current west coast trip, which continues on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, there was an assumption he could return at some point this week.
However, a postgame locker room incident, which led to an NBA investigation, leaves Embiid to serve a three-game suspension.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Embiid’s suspension would begin as soon as he’s deemed ready to play. For Wednesday’s game, that was the case. The Clippers matchup will count as the first game of his suspension, and he’ll serve it through the rest of the week.
Then, when the New York Knicks matchup approaches next Tuesday, Embiid is set to play, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
“Joel Embiid is ready. Sources tell me he will make his season debut next Tuesday at home against the Knicks in the Sixers’ NBA Cup opener. He’ll serve his three-game suspension tonight against the Clippers, Friday against the Lakers, Sunday at home against the Hornets, and then the attention could finally be on basketball for Joel Embiid.”
The Sixers haven’t had Embiid on the court since May. His last appearance came during Game 6 against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
While Embiid was healthy enough to represent Team USA in the Paris Olympics, he had some concerns with his knee months after surgery, heading into training camp this past offseason. The Sixers claim Embiid did not re-injure himself before heading to the Bahamas, but they decided to utilize a management plan to ensure Embiid is totally healthy and ready to compete for the long haul.
It appears that Tuesday’s game against the Knicks is the official target date for his return.