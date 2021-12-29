NBA Insider Highlights Cavaliers as a Team to Watch in Simmons Saga

Is Ben Simmons any closer to returning to the court to play for the Philadelphia 76ers? Ask Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, and he'll leave you with little confidence in that idea.

"I don't know any of that," Rivers said last week when asked if Simmons was any closer to returning. "That's the stuff that I've intentionally stayed out of. I have enough on my plate. I don't feel like I've needed to add that."

While Rivers mentioned he talked to Simmons recently and believed the young veteran is doing well as he improves himself mentally, there didn't seem to be any traction on a possible return when Rivers spoke about the situation publicly.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reiterated that much on Christmas Day as he offered an update on the Simmons saga in Philadelphia.

"Certainly, he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season," said Wojnarowski. "And [the Sixers] don't have any real traction on a trade yet."

While Wojnarowski makes it apparent that Simmons isn't any closer to getting his wish granted, the NBA Insider noted that previously interested teams are still monitoring the situation. He also highlighted one team that might have more interest than others.

Watch for Cleveland?

"You can expect teams who've been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them [to negotiate with the Sixers]," Wojnarowski explained. "But here's an interesting thing to watch; the Cleveland Cavaliers, who before they went on this really incredible start to the season, had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They've got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four-team deal. ... J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through' 26-'27, but this is a team in Cleveland that's just a game out of third place."

The Cavaliers entered the 2021-2022 NBA season viewed as a rebuilding organization. After playing 34 games so far, it's clear the Cavaliers are much better than that. Cleveland sits in fifth place with a 20-14 record as of December 29. The Sixers are the first team trailing them, sitting two games back.

As Cleveland is thriving with a team full of youngsters, they could use another proven veteran if they are looking to make a deep playoff run. Considering Simmons is available, the Cavaliers might view him as a guy that can help them boost their odds of making a real run in the Eastern Conference. But right now, Ben Simmons trade talks remain quiet as teams are still letting the season play out.

