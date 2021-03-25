NBA Insider Says Kyle Lowry is 'Preparing' for a Trade to Sixers

The Toronto Raptors seem to be preparing to trade the face of their franchise, Kyle Lowry, on Thursday afternoon. The big question at this point is where will the Raptors be sending Lowry? And what will they get in return?

Right now, three teams seem to be seriously in the mix for Lowry. Two of those teams are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat, who have reportedly led the pursuit for Lowry for the last couple of days now.

In addition to those two teams, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly popped their heads up late on Wednesday afternoon. Although ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reported on Thursday morning that the Lakers' interest is nothing more than just a smokescreen, he changed course hours later as he added that the Lakers have now surpassed the Heat in the race for Lowry as Miami refuses to consider trading second-year guard, Tyler Herro.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are believed to be the frontrunners for the veteran guard's services. According to Windhorst, Kyle Lowry is "preparing to be traded to the 76ers" on Thursday after the Raptors let teams know who the leaders in the Lowry race are.

"The Toronto Raptors have let people know this morning that the two teams in the lead for Kyle Lowry are the Philly 76ers and the Lakers, with Philly in first position right now. That puts the Heat in third place. Kyle Lowry is preparing to be traded to the 76ers.

Talking to executives around the league, they believe this is a last ditch move to get Miami to improve their offer. The last I had heard, Duncan Robinson was in the deal and Tyler Herro was not. Only the Raptors know whether or not getting Tyler Herro would change their viewpoint." - Brian Windhorst via PhillyVoice.

The initial reported asking package from Toronto to Philly was two second-round picks, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and salary filler, which would likely have to include Danny Green and another player.

Right now, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is not willing to meet the Raptors' asking price. A lot can change over the next couple of hours, but it seems the Sixers are locked in on attempting to land Lowry. If that doesn't happen, Morey has backup plans in place, according to Windhorst.

