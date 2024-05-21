NBA Insider Offers Major Update on Potential Sixers Free Agent Target
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA will find out if the Los Angeles Clippers will retain Paul George for another season or not.
Although George isn’t guaranteed to hit the free agency market this offseason, a simple opt-out of his current contract would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.
In the event George makes himself available for negotiations with other teams, the Sixers are widely expected to pursue the veteran wing, as they plan to bank big on another star to join the All-Star core of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
One NBA Insider believes the league-wide expectation is that George won’t be going anywhere else soon, though.
On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania joined the Up & Adams show on FanDuel TV to discuss the state of the Clippers. While Charania doesn’t rule out the possibility of George becoming a free agent, he mentioned that there is a growing belief that the Clippers will ultimately retain the standout wing.
“He’s potentially going to be a free agent this offseason,” Charania stated. “Is he going to be back in LA? That’s a question [for the Clippers]. Lou Williams said on our show today, he’s like, ‘Paul George isn’t leaving LA.’ I think people around the league have had this belief he’s an LA kid, and he wants to be here. We’ll find out very very soon.”
The Sixers aren’t entering a “Paul George or bust” market. While George would be the most prominent name available if he hits free agency, the Sixers have plenty of cap space to land others. Plus, the trade market is expected to gain some prominent players as well.
For the time being, George’s future is unsettled. He has a $48 million option for the 2024-2025 season on the table. The expectation is that he’ll opt out and search for a long-term deal. The Clippers will have to decide whether they are willing to meet his extension asking price or not. Depending on their willingness to meet George’s demands, the Clippers star could be on his way to free agency this summer.