NBA Insider Offers Major Update on Tyrese Maxey Before Sixers-Bucks
The long stretch of absences for Tyrese Maxey won’t end on Thursday night in the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have ruled out Maxey as early as Wednesday night once again. The veteran guard continues dealing with a finger sprain, which has been a lingering concern since February.
While the Sixers haven’t ruled out Maxey for the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season, NBA Insider Shams Charania suggests he is “expected” to be ruled out for the rest of the year.
via @ShamsCharania: Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury, sources tell ESPN. Maxey has been sidelined since March 3 and has attempted to rehab the finger, but still is dealing with discomfort and needs treatment.
Although Maxey spent multiple games battling through the finger injury nearly two months ago, he continued playing through it. On March 3, Maxey took a hard fall during the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was ruled out after 23 minutes of action. The Sixers haven’t had him on the court since.
Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks marked the 16th absence for Maxey. The veteran guard currently doesn’t have a target return date in place. Ahead of Tuesday’s loss in New York, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the state of Maxey’s recovery.
"He did practice, as you know, the other day. It went just 'Medium'. It didn't like 'Oh, that was great,’ you know? So it's just medium, but he's still working. He's working out today. We'll work out tomorrow, and again, we're hoping it feels a little bit better,” Nurse told reporters.
Clearly, Maxey isn’t where he wants to be, leaving the one-time All-Star off the court for another game. With the season winding down, Maxey would have just five more games left to make a return. The Sixers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
