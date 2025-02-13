NBA Insider Opens up on 76ers Star Joel Embiid's Surgery Comments
Towards the end of last season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors that would cost him months of action. Almost a year removed from getting surgery done, the former MVP fears more procedures are in his future.
On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers traveled to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks in a nationally televised matchup. During the broadcast, sideline reporter Lisa Salters touched on a conversation she had with Embiid regarding his injury woes. He revealed to her that he feels he might need another surgery on the knee he injured last season during the upcoming offseason.
Following this reporting, another NBA insider was able to touch more on the situation. While appearing on ESPN's NBA Today Monday, Ramona Shelburne detailed the latest regarding the Sixers star.
"There's a frustration from everyone involved," Shelburne said. "Joel Embiid, the doctors, everyone that his knee has not responded to that surgery he had on his meniscus last year. It just has not bounced back the way that everyone was hoping. None of those doctors have said surgery is recommended right now."
Managing Embiid's knee has been a big factor in his limited appearances this season. It delayed his debut at the start of the year, and swelling has led to him missing games on numerous occasions. As we approach the All-Star break, the Sixers star has only played in 17 games.
As a team with championship aspirations, the Sixers need Embiid in the lineup consistently if they're going to achieve their goals. That said, based on all the recent comments regarding his knee, it seems it is still an obstacle he'll have to deal with moving forward.
Luckily for the Sixers, Embiid has played regularly leading up to the break, and now will have a week off to rest before the playoff push begins.
