NBA Insider Provides Medical Update on Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Of all the players on the Philadelphia 76ers hit with the injury bug, Joel Embiid was hit the hardest by far. Not far removed from being prematurely shut down, new updates have come about regarding his road to recovery.
Dating back to the start of the season, Embiid has dealt with lingering issues from the knee injury he suffered against the Golden State Warriors last year. This, among with other ailments, led to him playing in just 19 games this season.
On Wednesday evening, NBA insider Shams Charania reported the latest on the former MVP. Embiid is set to undergo surgery on his left knee in the coming days and then will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Charania also cited that the Sixers star is expected to make a full recovery.
Embiid tried to battle this season and be in the lineup for the Sixers, but it was clear on multiple occasions he wasn't 100%. When in the lineup, he averaged 23.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG. In light of their injury-ridden season, the Sixers opted to shut Embiid down early and get a head start on him getting ready for the 2026 campaign and beyond.
For the Sixers, getting Embiid right physically is a high priority. When healthy, he is still one of the game's top talents. On top of that, the organization invested in him heavily last summer in the form of a three-year max extension.
Prior to this season, Embiid was slowly starting to get rid of the injury-prone narrative that has hung over him his entire career. Now the star big man will have another procedure done in hopes of returning to form and helping the Sixers contend for a championship.