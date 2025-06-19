All 76ers

NBA Insider Reveals 76ers Prospect Makes Major Change in Plans

76ers prospect Ace Bailey is no longer going to meet with the team, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) runs up court after a basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) runs up court after a basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Ace Bailey was set to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers this week. That no longer seems to be the case.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Rutgers star has canceled his workout with the Sixers. The report indicated that Bailey was set to join the Sixers’ brass in Philly on Friday for a formal meeting and pre-draft workout. On Wednesday, Bailey and his camp canceled the trip.

It’s unclear why Bailey suddenly changed course on the Sixers. At this stage of the pre-draft process, Bailey has yet to pay a visit to a team during the pre-draft process.

Barring any trades, the Sixers are set to go on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick next week. Bailey has been regarded as a top-four prospect throughout the pre-draft process. While Bailey was the initial favorite to land with the Sixers at No. 3, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe has gained a lot of traction lately, especially after he had a successful pre-draft meeting with the Sixers less than two weeks ago.

Does Bailey’s cancellation confirm the Sixers will be out on him next week? Not exactly. According to Givony, the Sixers “have not ruled out” taking the Rutgers star right now.

While the freshman’s decision to refuse a workout certainly doesn’t look great, the Sixers have an idea of what Bailey could bring to the table, still, as they have one season’s worth of film and reportedly interviewed him at the NBA Draft Combine.

If the Sixers choose to pass on Bailey at No. 3, the Rutgers star is still expected to be a top lottery prospect, despite his pre-draft strategy generating a lot of question marks.

