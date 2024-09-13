NBA Insider Sheds Light on Joel Embiid’s Potential Contract Extension
The Philadelphia 76ers took care of one of their top players this summer by signing Tyrese Maxey to his first max contract after drafting the former University of Kentucky guard in 2020. The team also added former Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George with a max deal of his own.
Will Joel Embiid get taken care of again this offseason as he becomes extension-eligible once again? ESPN Insider Bobby Marks recently shed some light on the situation.
“I would expect a deal to get done with Embiid in the near future here,” Marks said on The Lowe Post, according to Liberty Ballers. “I certainly think it will be at max money.”
Even before Marks’ latest update, all signs were pointing to the Sixers and Embiid striking a major extension at some point this summer. It was clear that Embiid’s Olympic run in Paris was the top priority this offseason. Now that the seven-time All-Star added a gold medal to his resume, Embiid could add some more seasons to his contract with Philadelphia.
The veteran center’s current contract kicked in during the 2023-2024 season. Embiid started by making over $47 million for the year. Next year, he’s set to make over $51 million, according to Spotrac.
The 2025-2026 season is the final year Embiid is currently guaranteed to play with the Sixers. During the 2026 offseason, Embiid will have a near-$60 million player option on the table. That is, of course, unless he decides to sign a new deal, as Marks and several other reports have suggested.
Another major investment in Embiid will be a big risk, but it’s one the Sixers would be wise to take. The 30-year-old center is in his prime and remains one of the NBA’s most dominant two-way players.
Two seasons ago, Embiid took home the NBA’s MVP award after averaging a league-high 33 points per game on 55 percent shooting. Although he was excluded from yearly award ballots last season, the veteran center was on pace for another MVP campaign, averaging 35 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.
Embiid’s injury history remains a concern at this stage in his career—especially when it comes to the playoffs—but the big man’s resume is still impressive enough to keep him around as the face of the franchise.
It seems it’s only a matter of time before the Sixers lock the seven-time All-Star in with another contract.