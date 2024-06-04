NBA Insider: Sixers Top List of Trade Suitors for Six-Time All-Star
The Philadelphia 76ers have plans to bring in another star to play alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With cap space to sign, assets to trade, and established stars in place to look attractive to potential additions, the Sixers are in a good position to upgrade their situation.
By now, it’s become clear the Sixers are eyeing up two of the potential top free agents for this summer, as LeBron James and Paul George have player options looming.
As both of those players aren’t guaranteed to hit the open market, the Sixers have to keep their options open. As a result, they’ve been linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Unlike LeBron and PG, Butler isn’t staring at a player option for next year. Instead, he’s eligible for an extension and wants a long-term commitment.
It’s become clear that Butler doesn’t want out of South Beach — but if push comes to shove — he seems willing to force the Heat’s hand. Miami, a team that likes to play hardball, might see the situation going south, which would be an opportunity for the Sixers to swoop in a form a reunion.
HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently shed some light on the Butler saga in Miami, confirming what’s been reported since the end of Miami’s short-lived 2024 playoff run.
“Jimmy, in an ideal world, wants to stay in Miami,” Scotto said on the Locked on Heat podcast. “He wants to get the max extension. I get why Pat Riley wants to hold off a little. I think it’s just posturing from both. One thing about Miami and Heat culture — especially with Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler — they speak their mind freely. The fact that it’s a little more public, I guess that’s where maybe the antenna around the league got raised a little bit.”
If Jimmy Butler, a six-time All-Star, goes on Miami’s trade block, he’ll have enough suitors to form a competitive market. In Scotto’s eyes, he believes the Sixers would be at the front of the line.
“I think if you’re looking at teams around the league that who would want Jimmy Butler, I think you got to put the Sixers at the top of the list,” he stated. “However, with that said, if you’re the Sixers, ideally I’m pretty confident they would rather have Paul George as a free agent. Just pay him the money, and not have to give up the assets in addition to paying the money as they would with Jimmy Butler.”
At this point in the offseason, it’s apparent Butler wouldn’t be Plan A for Philadelphia. But if the Sixers strike out with their star hunt in free agency, exploring a trade for Butler is something the Sixers would have to consider.
Giving Butler the extension he desires might be a tough pill to swallow for the Sixers. Not only will he turn 35 before the start of the 2024-2025 season, but Butler has struggled to stay healthy during his stint in Miami.
During his five-year run with the Heat, Butler appeared in over 60 games just two times. Last season, he competed in 60 outings. When the playoffs rolled around, he missed the entire first round due to a knee injury he suffered against the Sixers in the Play-In Tournament.
The 76ers need a proven player, with playoff success on their resume. Butler might not have an NBA Championship to show for, but his postseason history is more than enough to attract the Sixers. Since leaving Philadelphia for Miami, Butler helped orchestrate three runs to the Eastern Conference Finals, coming out on top victorious in two of them.
Butler and the Heat haven’t reach standoff territory this summer, but that situation is far from resolved.