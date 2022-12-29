NBA Insiders Dish Thoughts on James Harden, Rockets Rumors

Two ESPN NBA Insiders are buying into the rumors regarding James Harden's thoughts on thinking about leaving the 76ers.

James Harden was gearing up for his Christmas Day matchup in New York City when a bomb of a report dropped from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is “mulling” a return to the Houston Rockets via free agency this upcoming offseason.

Just this past summer, Harden inked a discounted one-and-one deal with the Sixers in an attempt to help Daryl Morey and the front office sign notable free-agent acquisitions they might not have been able to afford if Harden inked a significant long-term deal.

If Harden wants to return on the same contract, he has a player option for the 2023-2024 season attached. If he chooses to test the free agency waters or wants a bigger deal from the 76ers, Harden could opt out, similar to what he did back in the summer.

You can’t rule out a return to the Sixers at this moment — but apparently, a reunion with the Rockets is rumored to be in the cards.

“All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July -- if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN. Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago.”

Although Harden refused to acknowledge the report prior to the Sixers’ big game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, the star guard addressed the rumors after Philadelphia won its eighth-straight game. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m here. We’re playing very well, and I don’t know where that report came from, but I’m excited to be here, and we’re playing very well. We’re continuing to get better.”

That straight-to-the-point response to a reporter’s question during a postgame press conference left ESPN NBA Insiders Zach Lowe and Tim McMahon wondering; Is Harden truly mulling a return to the Rockets? Or will he remain committed to the 76ers?

“It was interesting to me,” said MacMahon via Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin. “When Harden was asked about this after their Christmas Day win, he basically said, ‘Hey, things are going well in Philly, I don’t know where that came from.’ He didn’t say, ‘It ain’t happening.’ He didn’t shoot it down. [It was], ‘I don’t know where that came from, and I didn’t want this out there yet.’”

Both McMahon and Lowe agreed to one thing; Harden and the Rockets will certainly consider a reunion this offseason if the All-Star declines his second-year option.

