All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA: Kings' Luke Walton Says 'Nobody's Pressing' For Return Right Now

Justin Grasso

Early on last month, the NBA pulled off the unthinkable. The league went on an unexpected hiatus. Fast forward to late April, and rumors of a return are still non-existent. If you ask Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton about the situation, he will tell you that nobody is really pressing for basketball to come back at the moment.

Sure, players and coaches would love to take the court today if it was allowed, but most understand the circumstances at the moment. Before the league went on suspension, the NBA made it clear to players and coaches just how severe the coronavirus was. 

Now with the season suspended because of the pandemic's breakthrough in the league, it's apparent that nobody wants to risk players, fans, coaches, and team staffers health just to play a game of basketball.

Recently, Kings' Luke Walton was asked about the current situation going on in the NBA, and he had the same response as everybody else. "Honestly, I have no idea [when the NBA will return to action]," Walton told ESPN's Nick Friedell. "Everyone wants to play," he admitted. "But everybody understands top priority is the safety of players. So as much as everyone wants to get back to playing, nobody's really pressing it because we know what's most important."

Luke Walton's mindset is on par with many. While the NBA isn't ready to give up on a potential return, franchise governors and the Commissioner Adam Silver aren't going to risk players' safety just to crown a champion for the 2019-2020 season. Calling it quits isn't what any player or coach wants, but everybody, including Walton, understands the circumstances. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder's Chris Paul Stresses NBA's Uncertainty on Potential Return

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul recently made it clear that nobody within the NBA truly knows if or when a return will happen.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: The Search for the NFL Draft’s Most Overlooked Prospect

SI once again set out in search of the draft’s deepest sleeper prospect. We’ve identified him, but for the sake of interested teams, we’ll do our best to conceal his identity. For now, he is simply Prospect X.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Trolls Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Kyle O'Quinn on Instagram

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle had jokes for his veteran teammates Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Kyle O'Quinn on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso

Former Chicago Bulls GM Reveals Philadelphia 76ers Tried to Trade for Michael Jordan

Rod Thorn, the former General Manager of the Chicago Bulls, recently revealed the Philadelphia 76ers had made a 'strong offer' for the draft pick that became Michael Jordan back in 1984.

Justin Grasso

76ers, Phillies, Eagles, Flyers Create Video Supporting Community Heroes

The Philadelphia 76ers collaborated on a video with the Phillies, Eagles, and the Flyers to show support for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Is Markelle Fultz the Worst Draft Pick Since 2000?

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a lot of busted picks since the 2000 NBA Draft. Is Markelle Fultz the worst one, though?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: DeAndre Hopkins Talks Past With Texans, Future With Cardinals

Why he knew it was over in Houston, what he thinks of the criticism he’s taken, and how he found his way to a new team in the most lopsided trade of the NFL offseason.

Justin Grasso

Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady in Favor of Cancelling 2019-20 Season

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently offered his opinion on what he thinks the NBA should due as the COVID-19 pandemic affects the season.

Justin Grasso

Lakers' LeBron James Has Heavy Praise for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has talked up 76ers' All-Star Ben Simmons before. Once again, the future Hall of Famer has come to Simmons' defense.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons: "I Feel Like I Want to Take Threes Now"

Before, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was hesitant to shoot threes. However, he recently mentioned he's ready to step outside of his comfort zone.

Justin Grasso