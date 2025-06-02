NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Shows Love to Popular 76ers Draft Prospect
With the 2025 NBA Draft still weeks away, the Philadelphia 76ers’ plans are unclear. Initially, it seemed to be a lock that the Sixers would keep the third-overall pick and welcome a new rookie to the team.
Following the NBA Draft combine, several reports suggested that a small trade-down could be in the cards for Daryl Morey’s front office.
If the Sixers avoid the latter scenario, the popular assumption is that they are likely to spend their top pick on the Rutgers star, Ace Bailey. The freshman standout recently landed praise from the NBA legend, Carmelo Anthony, in a discussion with Sixers star Paul George.
“I [expletive] love Ace,” Anthony said on ‘Podcast P’.
“His skill set, and his will to get to a spot and his will to work on certain [expletive], he’s relentless working on spots on the court.”
Bailey is coming off a 30-game run at Rutgers. As he starred alongside another top-three prospect in the upcoming draft, Bailey stood out in his own way. The young wing produced 18 points per game while making 46 percent of his shots from the field. He attempted five threes per game, averaging 35 percent.
Along with his shooting, Bailey accounted for seven rebounds per game. He also produced one assist, one block, and one steal per outing throughout his lone college season.
While Bailey remains one of the top prospects in the draft, he’s become a potential sliding candidate in recent weeks, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper seemingly locked into the top two spots. Along with Anthony, Paul George has issued plenty of praise to Bailey.
“I look at Ace Bailey, his game translates as a go-getter,” said George. “Put the ball in my hand in the last seconds, I want those moments. He’s iso ball ready.”
However, it’s unclear if endorsements from seasoned veteran players will do Bailey favors on draft night. The ball is in the Sixers’ court when it comes to the third pick. What they will do with it is totally unclear at the moment.