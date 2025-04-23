NBA Legend Charles Barkley Sends Strong Message to Mavericks GM
This season, the NBA saw a few playoff contenders fall flat after heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season viewed as competitive clubs. The Philadelphia 76ers were in that group, along with the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans.
All three teams dealt with key injuries, which played a part in their shortcomings, but the injury excuse simply wasn’t enough for Dallas after the Mavericks made a franchise-altering move by trading away Luka Doncic in his prime to a LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers team.
The man behind the decision, Nico Harrison, has been under fire. Lately, Harrison has had to address the media on multiple occasions, and his comments haven’t eased the pain in Dallas, leading former Sixers star Charles Barkley to send a strong message to the Mavericks executive on Monday night.
“I consider you a friend of mine, Nico Harrison. I consider you a friend of mine. I wish you nothing but the best, I thought you did a good job last year with the Mavs,” Barkley stated.
“Obviously, whatever happened this year didn’t work out. Man, don’t do any more press conferences. I don’t even know what you’re doing! I really don’t! I got sympathy and love for you, but I have zero idea what you’re trying to do. This war is over, brotha. You’re taking the L. I hope you keep your job, I hope that team gets healthy, but man, don’t do any more interviews. Please don’t.”
The public has decided that Harrison’s decision to swap Luka for Anthony Davis will go down as a flop in the long run. So far, the trade is on the expected path.
One year after going on an NBA Finals run, the Mavericks are out of playoff contention after losing in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, Luka and the Lakers are engaged in a battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Barkley will get his wish momentarily. With the Mavs’ season over, Harrison won’t have to publicly address the media for months. Only time can heal the situation in Dallas, but the Doncic trade will be a sore spot for years to come.