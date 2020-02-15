All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Urges Ben Simmons to 'Take it Now'

Justin Grasso

When you talk Philadelphia 76ers basketball, no matter what, two names always pop up in the conversation. One happens to be the All-Star center Joel Embiid. The other? The All-Star, positionless player, Ben Simmons.

As those two young guys are in the conversation of being some of the top players in their young class of players in the NBA, it's tough to avoid a discussion regarding those two when the topic of the Sixers come up.

While both of them receive a lot of credit -- they also receive tons of criticism as well. For Embiid, many say that he's out of shape, soft, injury-prone, and unmotivated. For Simmons, his critiques are quite familiar, as many pointed out his flaws before he even got into the NBA a few years back.

"Ben Simmons can't shoot!" You've probably heard that a dozen times if you ever talk hoops and the Sixers' third-year veteran gets brought up. And while the idea of Simmons not being able to actually shoot is debatable, one thing is for sure -- Simmons WON'T shoot the ball -- not far away from the rim, at least.

Fortunately, Simmons makes up for his unwillingness to let it fly by being a force on defense and still finding ways to score on offense. However, it's quite easy to acknowledge just how dominant Simmons could be if his medium-to-long-range shooting were even just the slightest threat to the opposition.

Recently, former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade added his two cents in on the discussion, and he sees what many see regarding Simmons. "I love Ben, I think Ben can be a star in this league," Wade stated. "I don't want him waiting for his opportunity. Take it now! A lot of guys do that, they wait and say 'oh next year, next year.' When I came in the league, third-year championship, I don't got time to wait."

Wade, who knows Simmons well, as they played against each other, swapped jerseys, and even trained together a handful of times throughout Simmons' NBA tenure is just looking out for the young star. While he acknowledges that at some point Simmons could be in the MVP conversation regularly like Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is at this point in his career, Wade wants to see Simmons accomplish that now, rather than later.

"Take what you have and go at it, go after it and work, work, work, and that's what I want to see these guys do. I want Ben Simmons to look at what Giannis did and say, 'I'm not waiting.' I want to be league MVP now and not later."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Sixers Have Exceeded Expectations by the All-Star Break This Season?

The NBA All-Star Break is here. As we're 55 games into the year, which Sixers players have exceeded expectations so far.

Justin Grasso

Has Joel Embiid Taken His Role Seriously This Season? Brett Brown Weighs in

Joel Embiid has faced some scrutiny lately, and Brett Brown is here to weigh in on the situation.

Justin Grasso

Clippers' Paul George Fined for Calling Out Refs Following Loss vs. Sixers

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been fined for calling out the referees following their loss against the Sixers in Philly on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

Despite Being 'Benched' Sixers' Al Horford Doesn't Believe His Role Will Change

Sixers big man Al Horford was benched recently, but he doesn't think that will create a big change to his role.

Justin Grasso

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Believes Sixers' Ben Simmons Doesn't Get Enough Credit

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers complimented Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons before they faced off against each other this past Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso

Sixers-Clippers Matchup Proved Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Can Coexist

The Sixers pulled off a tough victory against the Clippers on Tuesday with a solid team effort led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixers Center Jonah Bolden Finds Temporary Home with Phoenix Suns

Former Sixers center Jonah Bolden will ink a short-term deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford's First-Class Character Made Brett Brown's Adjustment Easier

Sixers' veteran big man Al Horford helped make life easier for Brett Brown after he made a notable change to Horford's role.

Justin Grasso

All is Well Again Between Sixers Fans and Joel Embiid

It seems that Joel Embiid is back in the good graces of Sixers fans once again.

Justin Grasso

Simmons, Embiid Help Sixers Head Into All-Star Break With a Win Over Clippers

With a strong effort by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers will head into the All-Star break with a win over the Clippers.

Justin Grasso