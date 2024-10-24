NBA Legends Disappointed in Joel Embiid's Plans for 2024-2025
It was revealed in mid-October that Philadelphia 76ers’ star Joel Embiid plans to sit out of back-to-back games in the upcoming NBA season.
The reason for his exclusion is simple; to provide ample rest and prevent long injury stints which have plagued his career, in the hopes of a deep playoff run.
While the decision has received a mixed reception, Tuesday night saw two Hall of Famers disapprove of the All-Star’s decision.
On TNT’s Inside The NBA, Shaquille O’Neal and former Sixer Charles Barkley voiced their opinions regarding the matter, with Barkley feeling that it’s not what a team leader should do.
“I was so disappointed in Joel and beats and he wasn't going to play back to back games," said Barkley, "you're one of the three or four or five best players in the world. You cannot say, as a leader of that team, I'm not going to play certain games... I would never go into a season saying I'm not going to play back to back games. I thought that was a bad message."
While the decision hasn’t seemed to affect Philadelphia’s morale yet, it will impact their performances across the 17 back-to-back games they’ll have to play this season.
While the former Sixer was focussed on the leadership aspect of the decision, O’Neal was more so frustrated with Embiid’s reasoning, challenging that the game today isn’t as physically demanding as it was at different points.
“It doesn't make sense. The league isn't that physical for him to say that he's a pick and popper, He's not a big guy," said O’Neal, “You pick and pop, you don't get double, triple teamed, you don't get flagrant fouled, there's no reason to say I'm not playing back to back."
While the Sixers don’t have any back to back games in their opening week, they’ll still be without Embiid, who will sit as he continues to ramp up for the regular season.