NBA Makes Big Announcement for Sixers Rookie
While Jared McCain generated Rookie of the Year hype early on during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-2025 campaign, the undrafted rookie Justin Edwards recently made a solid impression on the league.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced the two conference’s Rookie of the Month recipients. While Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks will take home the honor, the league revealed that Justin Edwards was a nominee in the Eastern Conference.
via @NBAPR: Other nominees… West: Donovan Clingan (POR), Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski (UTA), Zach Edey (MEM) and Quinten Post (GSW). East: Matas Buzelis (CHI), Justin Edwards (PHI), Alex Sarr (WAS), Jamal Shead (TOR) and Kel’el Ware (MIA)
Edwards was the only undrafted rookie to be considered for the monthly award during March, which is a major accomplishment for the young riser.
Entering his freshman season at Kentucky, Edwards was the top recruit out of Philadelphia and No. 3 in the nation, according to most major recruiting platforms. He generated first-round buzz before picking up a ball with the Wildcats.
In 32 games, Edwards averaged nine points and three rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. NBA teams were seemingly underwhelmed as Edwards went two rounds without a call last June.
The Sixers took a chance on Edwards by signing him to a two-way contract. With injuries piling up late into the season, Edwards started getting opportunities to play beyond the G League. He took advantage of those moments and earned himself a standard NBA contract.
In 41 games, Edwards posted averages of 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He’s been shooting 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from three on nearly five attempts per game.