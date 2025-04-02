All 76ers

NBA Makes Big Announcement for Sixers Rookie

Justin Edwards was considered for the NBA's Rookie of the Month honor.

Justin Grasso

Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

While Jared McCain generated Rookie of the Year hype early on during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-2025 campaign, the undrafted rookie Justin Edwards recently made a solid impression on the league.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the two conference’s Rookie of the Month recipients. While Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks will take home the honor, the league revealed that Justin Edwards was a nominee in the Eastern Conference.

via @NBAPR: Other nominees… West: Donovan Clingan (POR), Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski (UTA), Zach Edey (MEM) and Quinten Post (GSW). East: Matas Buzelis (CHI), Justin Edwards (PHI), Alex Sarr (WAS), Jamal Shead (TOR) and Kel’el Ware (MIA)

Edwards was the only undrafted rookie to be considered for the monthly award during March, which is a major accomplishment for the young riser.

Entering his freshman season at Kentucky, Edwards was the top recruit out of Philadelphia and No. 3 in the nation, according to most major recruiting platforms. He generated first-round buzz before picking up a ball with the Wildcats.

In 32 games, Edwards averaged nine points and three rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. NBA teams were seemingly underwhelmed as Edwards went two rounds without a call last June.

The Sixers took a chance on Edwards by signing him to a two-way contract. With injuries piling up late into the season, Edwards started getting opportunities to play beyond the G League. He took advantage of those moments and earned himself a standard NBA contract.

In 41 games, Edwards posted averages of 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He’s been shooting 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from three on nearly five attempts per game.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News