NBA Makes Quentin Grimes Announcement Before Sixers-Knicks

The NBA revealed Quentin Grimes was in consideration for a monthly award.

Justin Grasso

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers nearly had a Player of the Month winner. On Tuesday, the NBA announced the winners and the nominees for the monthly award and revealed that Sixers standout Quentin Grimes was considered for the honor.

Ultimately, the league rolled with Chicago Bulls guard, Coby White. During a 9-6 Bulls stretch, White averaged 28 points on nearly 50 percent shooting from the field, and came down with five rebounds per game.

On the Western Conference side, the MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned the honor. Throughout an impressive 15-1 OKC Thunder stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 35 points, seven assists, and four rebounds per game.

via @NBAPR: Other nominees… West: Deni Avdija (POR), Luka Dončić (LAL), Anthony Edwards (MIN), James Harden and Ivica Zubac (LAC), and Alperen Sengun (HOU). East: OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK), Paolo Banchero (ORL), Quentin Grimes (PHI), Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam (IND), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Jayson Tatum (BOS) and Trae Young (ATL).

While it’s been a season full of struggles, which will ultimately end in disappointing fashion, Grimes has at least been a feel-good story for Philly.

At the trade deadline, the Sixers acquired Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks. He was swapped for Caleb Martin, who was battling injuries and shooting struggles throughout his short time with the Sixers.

Although Grimes came at a bad time, right around when the Sixers had to start thinking about shutting down some of their All-Stars for the remainder of the season, the veteran guard has stood out and impressed.

Throughout March, Grimes appeared in 15 games. He produced 27 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from three on eight attempts per game. Along with his scoring, Grimes came down with five rebounds per game and dished out five assists per game.

This summer, Grimes will become a restricted free agent. All signs are pointing to the Sixers retaining Grimes, whether that’s by offering him a new deal or matching another team’s offer. Throughout his run with the Sixers, Grimes is certainly driving up the price for himself.

