NBA Makes Quentin Grimes Announcement Before Sixers-Pelicans

The NBA considered Sixers' Quentin Grimes for Player of the Week.

Justin Grasso

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) brings the ball up the court as Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) brings the ball up the court as Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
With a new weekly slate in play, the NBA announced last week’s Players of the Week. For the Eastern Conference, Chicago Bulls veteran Coby White earned the nod. For the Western Conference, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was the Pick.

The Sixers haven’t had a winner in a while, but the veteran forward Quentin Grimes was a nominee. According to the NBA, Grimes joined nine other players who were considered before the league landed on White.

Last week, White averaged 30 points on 56 percent shooting, along with four assists per game. The Bulls went 3-1 over that stretch.

The league announced that Grimes shares honorable mentions with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, and Trae Young.

For Grimes, he averaged 31 points while shooting 49 percent from the field. After taking 42 threes per game, Grimes shot at a 43 percent clip from long range.

Throughout the four-game stretch, Grimes came down with 22 rebounds and dished out 25 assists. He also snatched eight steals and blocked one shot.

Grimes had a solid campaign, but his personal production didn’t translate to team success. The Sixers were winless last week. They entered Monday’s action against the New Orleans Pelicans on a four-game losing streak. While Grimes’ personal success has been a positive look for Philadelphia since they traded for him around the deadline, they remain one of the most disappointing teams as the 2024-2025 NBA season winds down.

Justin Grasso
