NBA Mock Trade Presents Sixers' Path to Jimmy Butler Blockbuster

Sixers reunite with Jimmy Butler in four-team NBA mock trade.

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) hugs Miami
/ Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Since the Philadelphia 76ers have been knocked out of the postseason, they've been connected to a number of high-level players. Armed with multiple first-round picks and a sizable amount of cap space, they are in a position to swing a big trade this offseason.

Among the players linked to the Sixers is Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Multiple analysts have touched on a reunion between the two sides. The former All-Star is seeking an extension this summer, which has led to chatter of Miami possibly moving on from him.

Butler, 34, is coming off a season where he averaged 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 5.0 APG. He is currently signed through next season at $48.7 million and has a $52.4 million player option for 2026.

Sixers land Jimmy Butler in multi-team NBA mock trade

With the Sixers being tied to Butler in rumors, the people at Bleacher Report put together a hypothetical framework to make it happen. In this scenario, the Heat star returns to Philly in a four-team trade where multiple big names change places.

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) drives
/ Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The four teams involved in this mock trade are the Sixers, Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Washington Wizards. In exchange for Butler and Tyler Herro, Miami walks away with Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma, along with three trade exceptions.

Cleveland walks away with arguably the second-biggest haul, with their return package centered around Tyler Herro. Aside from the young guard, the Cavs also receive three first-round picks and one second-round pick.

As for the Wizards this mock trade allows them to fully embrace a youth movement. They acquire Paul Reed, Nikola Jovic, Ty Jerome, and a pair of first-round picks.

Despite all the moving parts, the Sixers only acquire Butler in this hypothetical scenario. Bringing in the six-time All-Star gives the Sixers a two-way forward to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Injuries are certainly a concern, but Butler's track record in the playoffs could certainly help this team get over hump come the postseason.

