NBA Reportedly 'Moving Toward' Pushing Back Next Season's Events

When the 2019-2020 NBA season underwent suspension back in March, it was unclear if a resumption was possible. For days, weeks, and months the NBA and NBPA held a number of meetings to try and figure out what's possible and when it could take place.

During that downtime, assumed dates for a potential return kept changing, and now it seems that might end up being the case as the NBA works on getting the 2020-2021 season back in action as well.

So far, the NBA bubble down in Orlando has been perfect. There haven't been any delays, and not a single case of COVID-19 has come about as we approach the second round of the playoffs.

By October, the NBA plans to wrap up the season, and initially, the plan was to go straight into next year's offseason activities beginning with the NBA Draft (Oct. 16) and the start of Free Agency (Oct. 18) with hopes that the official start of the new season on Dec. 1. Unfortunately, a recent report from ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski indicated it could all be pushed back further.

"The NBA is moving toward pushing back this year's draft, scheduled for Oct. 16, along with the Oct. 18 start of free agency, partly because of a strong likelihood that the tentative opening of the 2020-21 season will be delayed from Dec. 1, sources told ESPN. On Friday's board of governors call with the league office, discussions on starting dates for next season ranged from December to March, sources said. There's still a consensus hope the season can begin sometime in late December or January, sources told ESPN."

The goal for the 2020-2021 season is to get back to normal as much as possible. While the NBA bubble has been a massive success this summer, it's very likely the league, nor the players want to go down that road again. Therefore, the NBA is going to have to be patient and hope that sometime soon, they will be allowed to have fans back in the stands for the 2020-2021 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_