1-Time NBA MVP Reacts to Shohei Ohtani’s Major Accomplishment
The baseball world anticipated LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani making history on Thursday.
Apparently, so did Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
As the Dodgers put together a dominant performance against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night, Ohtani became the first player in history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.
Embiid, who was tuned in, took to X to react to Ohtani’s latest accomplishment.
“Yup Ohtani is the GOAT.”
The 76ers big man has always issued fellow superstars credit when it’s due. And when he’s not the court making history himself while playing for the Sixers, Embiid enjoys watching other sports and appreciating the sports world as a whole.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Soon, Embiid will be back on the floor after taking some time off following a busy summer. After returning from a knee injury late in the 2023-2024 NBA season, the 76ers center’s team came up short against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Although Embiid was dealing with multiple setbacks throughout the playoff run, he was back on the court just a couple of months later to compete for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Philly’s star big man earned himself a gold medal, adding another impressive accomplishment to his resume.
Like Ohtani, Embiid is a multi-time All-Star in his sport. Next season, Embiid will be working on attempting to collect his second MVP nod while hoping to lead the Sixers to the NBA’s biggest stage in 2025. Next month, Embiid and the Sixers will be getting to work, soon firing up their journey for the new hoops year.