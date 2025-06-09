NBA MVP Joins Ex-Sixers Star James Harden in Exclusive Playoff History
By the time he arrived on the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden had transitioned more into being an elite-level facilitator. However, at his peak, he was one of the most prolific scorers in league history. As the finals rage on, one of the NBA's current superstars is proving to be in a similar tier when it comes to being an elite offensive talent.
Following a win on Sunday night, the OKC Thunder are now just three wins away from capturing a championship. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a driving force in them bouncing back on their home floor, doing a little bit of everything in the 123-107 win. In 36 minutes, the reigning MVP notched 34 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.
Since capturing the scoring title in the regular season, SGA has continued to put up big numbers in the playoffs. His strong play on that end of the floor has got him in the history books, as he is now the 12th player ever to record at least 3,000 points in a season (regular season and playoffs). Among the other notable names to accomplish this include Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Harden.
Harden achieved this feat once in his career, that being in 2019 as a member of the Houston Rockets. This was arguably his best campaign in the NBA, as he averaged a career-high 36.1 PPG. Harden almost broke the 3,000-point mark in the regular season, racking up 2,818 points.
Upon arriving in Philly, Harden's focus was more on elevating those around him with his passing. In his lone full season with the franchise, he led the league in assists (10.7) while setting up Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with easy looks on a nightly basis.