NBA News: 2 Coaches With 76ers Ties Land Support for Major Award
This week, the NBA continued revealing award winners as the second round of the playoffs got fired up. Ahead of Monday night’s slate, the Coach of the Year winner was announced. When the voting results were revealed, two coaches with Philadelphia 76ers ties landed votes.
According to the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson won over the media for the award this season. With 59 first-place votes, 33 second-place votes, and just seven third-place votes, Atkinson totaled 401 points to take home the hardware.
Last season, the Cavaliers finished 48-34, which placed them fourth in the Eastern Conference. After a short-lived playoff run, the Cavaliers parted ways with JB Bickerstaff. Kenny Atkinson replaced him, taking on his first head coaching job since his days with the Brooklyn Nets.
This year, the Cavaliers notched a 64-18 record. Cleveland acquired the top seed in the East.
Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was the runner-up for the award. With 31 first-place votes, 44 second-place votes, and 18 third-place votes, the first-year Pistons head coach had 305 votes.
Tied to the Sixers
The third and final finalist for Coach of the Year honors was Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. Not too long ago, Udoka was an assistant for one season with the Sixers under former head coach Brett Brown.
After wrapping up a playing career in 2012, Udoka made the transition to coaching right away. He joined the San Antonio Spurs, coaching with Gregg Popovich.
By 2019, Udoka joined the 76ers. Once Brett Brown was fired after the 2020 playoff run, Udoka packed up and left for the Brooklyn Nets. He was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2021, where he coached for one season before getting let go due to an off-court incident. The Rockets picked up Udoka last year. Houston went from going 41-41 to finishing second in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
JJ Redick is the other coach with ties to the Sixers. For two seasons, Redick suited up for the Sixers. He was a key veteran for the team on the court and in the locker room. Eventually, Redick retired after playing last for the Dallas Mavericks in 2021. This year, he coached the Los Angeles Lakers. During his first season in charge, Redick’s Lakers went 50-32.