NBA News: Nets Bring On Sixers' Developmental Prospect

    December 17, 2021
    NBA News: Brooklyn Nets Bring On Sixers' Developmental Prospect
    NBA News: Brooklyn Nets Bring On Sixers' Developmental Prospect

    The Brooklyn Nets continue to look for reinforcements as their team deals with a handful of setbacks due to injuries and COVID-19 cases. Although Kevin Durant has helped the Nets stay afloat in the midst of their health struggles, the Nets need to add additional bodies this week.

    Following Brooklyn's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the Nets were reportedly on track to sign former Orlando Magic and Sixers forward James Ennis using the hardship exemption. 

    In addition to Ennis, the Nets are also bringing on Philadelphia's training camp standout, Shaquille Harrison using a ten-day contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

    After spending time with the Sixers during the preseason, Harrison found himself waived as Philly figured out its final roster. Although Harrison was let go off of Philadelphia's main roster, he was expected to join their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for the 2021-2022 NBA G League season.

    Harrison appeared in seven games with the Blue Coats this year. Averaging a little over 30 minutes on the floor, he put up 19 points per game on roughly 14 attempts. Through his first stretch of the G League season, Harrison has knocked down 52-percent of his shots from the field and 32-percent of his threes.

    Along with his scoring, Harrison collected six rebounds per game and accounted for five assists per game. As he stood out on the G League's most successful team so far this year, Harrison caught the attention of Brooklyn at the right time. 

    He won't get much time with the Nets' roster as his contract will expire in ten days, but Harrison could open himself up to future opportunities outside of the G League in the coming days. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

