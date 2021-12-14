Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets Deal With COVID Outbreak Ahead of Sixers Matchup
    Brooklyn Nets Deal With COVID Outbreak Ahead of Sixers Matchup

    Similar to the 2020-2021 NBA season, many teams are dealing with COVID-19-related outbreaks early on in the year. Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers were among those organizations that had several players enter the NBA's health and safety protocol beginning with Tobias Harris. 

    After Harris tested positive, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid all followed. Fortunately for the Sixers, their outbreak ended with just four players. And since all of those guys returned, the Sixers haven't had any issues since.

    But the same can't be said for every team. Lately, there have been a lot of team-wide outbreaks. Just last week, the Sixers faced the Charlotte Hornets, who missed five players due to the NBA's health and safety protocol.

    On Monday, the NBA announced that the Chicago Bulls would have their next two games postponed as they have ten players in the protocol. Now, on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are seemingly dealing with COVID-19-related setbacks as several players entered the protocol on Tuesday morning.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, five Nets players have entered the health and safety protocol. First, the veteran forward Paul Millsap was placed in the protocol on Monday evening. Then, the Nets confirmed that LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Jevon Carter, and James Johnson would join Millsap on Tuesday. 

    Soon, the Sixers will face off against the Nets for the second time this season. While there is a possibility that Brooklyn could get some of those guys back ahead of time as players take additional tests to be sure they are positive for COVID-19 or not, there seems to be a high chance the Sixers will face the Nets as they miss some key players.

    The Sixers and the Nets are scheduled to face off in Brooklyn on Thursday night. The matchup will be the second game of a back-to-back for the Sixers.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

