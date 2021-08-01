Report: Bobby Portis to Decline Player Option This Offseason

After years of falling just short, the Milwaukee Bucks finally reached the top of the NBA mountain. Led by some historic performances from Giannis, the Bucks managed to win their first championship in 50 years.

With their core locked up for the long term, Milwaukee will be competing for another title. They will have their work cut out this offseason, as multiple role players are entering free agency.

We are seeing multiple players decide on their player options with the deadline rapidly approaching. Despite coming off a title win, one Bucks' player has opted to hit the open market.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that veteran forward Bobby Portis has declined his player option and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Portis was a small signing in the margins that proved to be incredibly valuable for the Bucks. This season he averaged 11.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and shot a career-high 47.1% from beyond the arc.

Following his stellar performance with the Bucks this season, it is not shocking Portis did not opt-in. He is due for a big payday in free agency.

Now free to sign with any team, there is sure to be a good market for the 25-year-old. Depending on what type of deal Portis is eyeing, the Sixers should inquire about his services.

Portis gives just about everything the Sixers are looking for in a big man off the bench. He provides optionality, defense and is an effective floor spacer. Not to mention his newly found championship experience.

Just getting ready to enter his prime seasons, Portis has a lot to offer a team looking to enhance its odds of competing for a championship.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.