Bucks Receive Promising Results Following Antetokounmpo's Injury

During the second half of the Game 4 matchup on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks watched their top player go down with a knee injury. Former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had the entire NBA world holding its breath as he laid on the floor, grabbing his knee at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

After getting up off the floor, the Bucks superstar was helped back to the visitor's locker room as he went to get his knee checked out. The Bucks reported his injury as a hyperextended knee initially. While that was somewhat of a positive sign, the team still needed Antetokounmpo to undergo an MRI the following day.

As expected, the Bucks ruled the big man out for the rest of the game on Tuesday night. By the time his injury occurred, the game was slowly getting out of the Bucks' reach. Without Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee had no juice left and fell short to the Hawks as Atlanta tied the Eastern Conference Finals up 2-2.

Milwaukee wasn't focused on the loss following Tuesday's game. Instead, they were worried about what's next when it came to Antetokounmpo. The scene didn't look good on Tuesday night when he went out, but the official MRI results allowed the Bucks to let out a sigh of relief.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo received word that there is no structural damage to his knee. That's the good news. However, it's not all great for Milwaukee. While Antetokounmpo avoided a serious setback, his return is still unclear.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks superstar is listed as doubtful for Game 5 at home on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Wojnarowski's report, the Bucks do not have a timetable for his return in place currently. That will most likely leave the Bucks shorthanded for Game 5 and perhaps the other two games moving forward as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.