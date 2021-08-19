NBA News: Charlotte Hornets Lock Terry Rozier Up With Notable Contract

The Charlotte Hornets are banking on Terry Rozier to be a cornerstone of their franchise for years to come.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that the Hornets and Rozier are agreeing to a brand new four-year contract worth $97 million.

The 27-year-old veteran point guard becomes the next NBA player to land a max contract extension this offseason.

Rozier joined the Hornets just two seasons ago. After becoming the 16th overall pick by the Boston Celtics, Rozier was primarily a backup point guard in Boston for his first four seasons in the NBA.

After showing promise coming off the bench for a playoff-caliber squad such as the Celtics, the rebuilding Hornets viewed Rozier as a starting NBA point guard. Therefore, they took an initial gamble on him by trading away their most notable player Kemba Walker to land Rozier.

In 2019-2020, Rozier had a solid year. Although the Hornets struggled as a whole, Rozier averaged 18 points per game while hitting on a career-high of 41-percent of his threes. The following year, he started in 69 games for Charlotte and upped the ante as he notched a career-high of 20 points per game, 4.2 assists per game, and knocking down 45-percent of his field-goal attempts.

Although the Hornets failed to make the postseason once again as they came up short in the play-in tournament, Charlotte's front office seems to be feeling confident in their starting guard duo of Rozier and LaMelo Ball as Rozier lands his biggest payday yet heading into the 2021-2022 season.