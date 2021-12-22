NBA News: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Game Postponed

Lately, the Chicago Bulls have bitten hard by COVID-19 cases, but they aren't alone.

Last week, the Bulls were the first team to see a matchup of theirs get postponed this season, and the NBA pushed multiple games back at once as it was clear Chicago would not have enough players to meet the eight-man minimum for their upcoming matchups at the time.

But this time around, it's not Chicago's roster that can't get enough healthy players on the court in time for tip-off. It's the Toronto Raptors' instead.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that the Raptors versus Bulls matchup in Chicago on Wednesday night had been postponed as Toronto doesn't have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.

The Bulls and the Raptors Aren't Alone

Although the NBA wants to avoid postponing matchups this season, they were left with no choice but to push a handful of games back over the last few days.

The Brooklyn Nets versus Denver Nuggets matchup was postponed on Sunday as the Nets didn't have enough players available. Shortly after that game was pushed back, the NBA announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks game would be pushed back as both teams dealt with an outbreak.

Then finally, the league decided to make the Philadelphia 76ers versus New Orleans Pelicans matchup the third one to get postponed on Sunday afternoon.

Since Sunday's debacle, the Sixers were able to get back out on the floor and play against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The same can't be said for every other team that saw their games get canceled, though.

Brooklyn's Tuesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards was already pushed back, but the Nets' Thursday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers has been postponed as well, the league announced on Wednesday.

With that, two games have been postponed on Wednesday, and as the league continues to see players enter the health and safety protocol, there could be more postponements on the way.

